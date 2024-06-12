The Politics Pub Quiz is back for another week and it’s a Prime Ministers special, with 20 questions that are guaranteed to test even the most clued-up political scholars.

Number 10 Downing Street has become a revolving door of occupants ever since the Tories won a third term in 2019.

No sooner has the latest designer wallpaper gone up than the next tenant has ripped it down, and if the polls are to be believed, there will be a fresh redesign on the cards very soon.

So without further ado, let’s get quizzical with the latest politics pub quiz.

Anything above 15/20 is good on this one!