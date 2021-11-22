Boris Johnson enthused about a visit to Peppa Pig World and pretended to be a speeding car during an occasionally baffling speech to business chiefs.

The prime minister – who also made a passing comparison between himself and Moses – trekked to South Shields to explain his new-found enthusiasm for wind power.

But like many parents of toddlers, Mr Johnson’s mind may not have been as focused on the task in hand as he might have liked.

"Forgive me… forgive me… forgive me"



Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to lose his place whilst delivering a speech to the CBI



Theme park

Rather than spending hours in No 10 or Chequers putting a final polish on his big speech to the Confederation of British Industry, Mr Johnson spent Sunday at a theme park devoted to a cartoon pig.

Mr Johnson described Peppa Pig as “pure genius”, despite resembling a “Picasso-like hairdryer”, with the show a £6 billion massive global success story.

“I was a bit hazy what I would find at Peppa Pig World but I loved it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place,” Mr Johnson said about his day out at the Hampshire attraction.

“It has very safe streets, discipline in schools, a heavy emphasis in new mass transit systems, I noticed, even if they are a bit stereotypical about Daddy Pig.”

Home working

He also suggested that home working revolution will disappear as pandemic recedes.

“I don’t want to be dogmatic about this but I have my doubts… Mother nature does not like working from home… I predict people will come into the office”.

Boris Johnson suggests that home working revolution will disappear as pandemic recedes.



Reactions

Well, where do you even start with this…

1.

2.

Boris Johnson should’ve stayed in Peppa Pig World.



His bizarre performance and speech at the CBI conference will alarm business leaders, Tory MPs and voters.



3.

4.

Mother nature

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Mother Nature hates capitalism which is why the world is breaking apart



7.

8.

Peppa pig world reactions

1.

In a 20 minute keynote speech to business leaders Boris Johnson has:



– compared himself to Moses

– pretended to be an accelerating car

– referred to himself in the third-person

– lost his place

2.

Boris Johnson is making a speech to the CBI:



3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

