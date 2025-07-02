Keir Starmer has been urged to apologise to disabled people after his welfare vote descended into chaos.

The PM was forced to make an eleventh hour U-turn to avoid an embarrassing Commons defeat by postponing changes to Pip until after disability minister Stephen Timms has finished a review of the entire system.

But the SNP has told Sir Keir to apologise to Britain’s disabled people for making them a “subject to a cruel Westminster political game”.

After the crunch vote, SNP Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, said: “From start to finish, Labour’s Disability Cuts Bill has been a shambles – and it defines their chaotic first year in office. The cause of that chaos, and the blame for it, falls directly at the doors of Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves.

“Tonight, the Labour Party owe an apology to disabled people – their daily lives have been subjected to a cruel Westminster political game.

“The final u-turn they deserve tonight is an apology from the prime minister and for this shambolic bill to be scrapped.

“The only option left for the Labour Party is to stop their attack on disabled people, remove the threat of a two-tier disability system and for them to finally scrap this bill.”

MPs voted in favour of the government’s bill by 335 votes for, to 260 against – giving the government a majority of 75.

They also rejected an amendment to kill off the legislation altogether that had been tabled by Labour backbencher Rachael Maskell, although this was still backed by 149 MPs.

It marks the biggest rebellion of Sir Keir’s premiership to date as 49 Labour MPs voted against the changes.

DWP boss Liz Kendall said her plans put in “really important reforms” to the welfare system.

“I wish we had got to this point in a different way, and there are absolutely lessons to learn, but I think it’s really important we’ve passed this bill for second reading,” she told reporters.