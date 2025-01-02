Conservative Party divides have deepened after Robert Jenrick supporting activists, who aided his leadership ambitions, set up a new party forum called “Blue Monday” earlier this week, The London Economic can reveal.

The group of nearly 400 pro-Jenrick supporters, including “councillors and MPs,” have secretly criticised the communication skills of Kemi Badenoch since it launched on Monday morning.

Its description reads: “The Blue Monday Community is committed to advocating for and supporting the Conservative Party”. Before its name change, it was called “Conservatives for Jenrick” and supported the former immigration minister’s leadership campaign.

In the group’s reopening message, an admin wrote: “First, we all wanted to say a huge thank you for supporting RJ. While the outcome wasn’t what we had hoped for, we’re moving forward with a new direction.

“This group will shortly come off admin only and transition into a networking space for activists, councillors, and MPs – a platform to collaborate and drive meaningful change you want to see within the party.”

After opening for a general discussion, the chat had immediately found fault with the leadership of Kemi Badenoch, with one member saying they were “so disappointed” Robert Jenrick didn’t win. “He’s so active on socials. Even more than Kemi Badenoch,” they added. Other members agreed.

On the Tory government’s record on migration, another pro-Jenrick activist said: “Let’s not forget it was Kemi who was driving [the non-EU migration surge] and [she] was proud of it.”

In response, a member suggested Brexit has led to a failed migration system saying: “I remember Brexiteers [used migration] to campaign… Issue is we left the EU without a coherent immigration policy.”

Despite the original group being supported by senior organisers from Robert Jenrick’s campaign, an ally of the shadow justice secretary told GB News’ Tom Hardwood: “This was never an official JoinJenrick-related campaign group and was set up by people unrelated to the campaign.”

Tory activists have further defended the group, saying: “The grassroots need to have a say in the direction of the party. When we think Kemi is going in the wrong way it is important to highlight the cracks”. Another member insisted that it is “just another Whatsapp group where members can share their thoughts.”

However, pro-Badencoh Tories have revealed their disapproval of the group, with one senior organiser labelling it an “anti-Kemi alliance waiting to stir up some more drama.”

The group also appeared split on the Ukraine-Russia war. One Tory member controversially said the government is “actively wasting funds” on support to Ukraine.

“Ukraine cannot win this war. [The] only way for peace would be Russian sided. We’re actively wasting funds.”

Over the weekend, Kemi Badenoch’s leadership of the Conservative Party was questioned after she accused Nigel Farage of “fakery” in response to Reform UK claiming they had surpassed the Tories in membership numbers.

Her comments have generated a mixture of backlash and support among party members and commentators at a time when the Conservatives are struggling to regain popularity.

