In leaked messages seen exclusively by The London Economic, Robert Jenrick has said he is a “great admirer” of Inevitable West, a far-right X account with over 120,000 followers.

The shadow justice secretary also said he agrees with the account on “what needs to happen”.

In leaked messages, Mr Jenrick said: “I am a great admirer of your tweets. You are right to hold me to account, like any politician. I think we agree however on what needs to happen.”

Inevitable West replied: “I have deleted the comment. I’m glad we’re on the same terms. I still don’t believe you have any credibility while being in the Tory party.”

The former Tory leadership contender’s message to the account he follows has raised questions over his core ideology and beliefs.

Despite Robert Jenrick not asserting how much of the account he agrees with, Inevitable West regularly posts far-right and Islamophobic content.

Raid the mosques. Ban the Quran. Carry out mass deportations.



Our patience has officially expired. — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) December 20, 2024

One recent post, which has gained over 4.6m views, reads: “Raid the mosques. Ban the Quran. Carry out mass deportations. Our patience has officially expired.”

Other posts from last week shared disinformation, with one stating: “In Frankfurt, 100% of serious sexual assault cases are committed by foreign nationals. When will Germany wake up?”. Statistics show this is untrue.

Commenting on the German market attacks last Friday, Inevitable West asked, “Why is the far-right surging in Europe?

“Because we don’t want Christmas markets being a life-threatening event.”

It has been reported that the attacker, Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, held “Islamaphobic” views and expressed sympathy for the far-right political party Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the past.

A source familiar with Inevitable West said: “Robert Jenrick isn’t the only high profile figure that talks to the account. His new comments about the account show the sharp drift away from the centre-right ideology in British politics.”

Another source said the account is “basically a mixture of news and misinformation. And yes, Inevitable West is clearly far-right.”

In the past, the account has also posted warnings about a “socialist new world order” citing a “bombshell report” showing illegal migrants in Britain are receiving private healthcare while British cancer patients get “put on 3-year waiting lists”. The post does not refer to the actual report.

Robert Jenrick hasn’t responded to a request for a comment.

