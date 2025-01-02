Mike Graham’s attempt to troll the RMT union was spectacularly shut down on social media.

A dispute over rest days will see train managers who are members of the RMT union walk out on 31st December and 2nd January.

RMT said sustained strike action was “the only way to focus management’s minds on reaching a negotiated settlement”.

On New Year’s Eve, Avanti West Coast says it will run one train per hour between Euston and each of Birmingham, Manchester and Preston, with a limited service to Glasgow.

It also says it will run one train every other hour between Liverpool and Crewe.

North Wales, Blackpool and Edinburgh will have no Avanti West Coast services.

Following the walk-outs over the new year, train managers at Avanti West Coast are also planning to strike every Sunday from 12th January to 25th May.

RMT members had orginally planned to strike around Christmas, but that action was called off to consider a new offer.

However, the union said the revised proposal was rejected by 83 per cent of the 400 members involved in the dispute, and new strike dates were announced.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said Avanti had ignored train managers’ concerns by presenting an offer that members found “unacceptable”.

Posting on social media, Graham described the situation as an “absolute shambles”, suggesting that managing a train can’t be that difficult.

If you want a good laugh Mike, follow @RMTunion Apparently being a train guard is a safety critical role requiring extensive training in door control. — Kingsley (@gibraltarfx) December 31, 2024

But RMT fired back by referencing these infamous comments.

They said: “Oh look, the guy that thinks that concrete grows on trees now thinks he knows how to manage a train!”

Wonderful!

Oh look, the guy that thinks that concrete grows on trees now thinks he knows how to manage a train! https://t.co/fAW2fWWWqf — RMT (@RMTunion) December 31, 2024

