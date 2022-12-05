The latest polling numbers show Lee Anderson is on track for a humbling defeat in the next general election.

The MP for Ashfield provoked outrage earlier this year after he invited “everybody” on the opposition benches in the House of Commons to visit a food bank in his constituency where, when people come for a food parcel, they now need to register for a “budgeting course” and a “cooking course”.

He claimed food bank users are shown how to cook meals for “about 30 pence a day”.

When asked by a Labour MP if it should be necessary to have food banks in 21st century Britain, Anderson said there is not “this massive use for food banks” in the UK, but “generation after generation who cannot cook properly” and “cannot budget”.

According to IPSA data, Anderson claimed £219,703.44 as business costs from 2020 to 2021 — bringing his office, staffing, accommodation, travel and subsistence claims higher than the average £203,880 claimed by MPs.

He is on track for a humbling in the next election, with polling data suggesting there could be a huge swing to Labour.

Take a look at the latest numbers below:

LATEST SEAT PREDICTION: ASHFIELD



LAB GAIN FROM CON (Lee Anderson MP)

MAJ: 13.5%https://t.co/kA056EAofB pic.twitter.com/JaymR0Z2AU — UK Polling Report (@PollingReportUK) December 3, 2022

