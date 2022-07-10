A petition to reinstate Boris Johnson as prime minister has failed to take off after the PM was unceremoniously booted from office.

Johnson announced his intention to resign on Thursday, saying he would stay in charge until a new leader is elected, likely in October.

So far eight Tories have put themselves forward, including former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid, who have both pledged to slash corporation tax as they announced separate bids for the Tory leadership.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and transport secretary Grant Shapps have revealed their intention to run, as have Suella Braverman, ex-minister Kemi Badenoch and senior Tory Tom Tugendhat.

But not everyone is happy that Johnson has been kicked out.

A Change.org petition has been set up campaigning for him to be restored as PM.

The petition reads:

“The prime minster of the United Kingdom was democratically voted in by the people of the UK, with a huge majority, yet 50 politicians, with the help of the media have over ruled that decision.

“We the people demand he is reinstated until such times, we the people, decide to vote him out.”

Those supporting the campaign say it has “been a witch hunt from the start”, while others say there is “nobody else brave enough to stand up against Putin and the EU”.

So far just 7,000 signatures have been added, with Otto English pointing out one major flaw:

Do these people not realise that he still is the PM? pic.twitter.com/hBJ5BK7enM — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 9, 2022

