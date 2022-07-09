Tories are rushing to take sides in the race to become the new prime minister after Rishi Sunak declared he has set his sights on the top job.

Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch is the latest to throw her hat into the ring, with a plan for a smaller state and a government “focused on the essentials”.

Meanwhile, former minister Steve Baker has backed Attorney General Suella Braverman’s campaign – despite previously saying he was seriously considering putting himself forward for the top job.

Ms Braverman, writing in the Daily Express, promised “rapid and large tax cuts” to ease inflation and said the energy crisis meant “we must suspend the all-consuming desire to achieve net zero by 2050”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is also widely expected to run for leader.

Ready for Rishi

Earlier, Mr Sunak announced his bid for leader on Twitter, saying: “Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country.”

Among those publicly backing Mr Sunak are Commons Leader Mark Spencer, former Tory Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden, former chief whip Mark Harper, ex-ministers Liam Fox and Andrew Murrison, and MPs Sir Bob Neill and Paul Maynard.

The former chancellor released a glossy launch video in which he set out his family history, saying: “Our country faces huge challenges, the most serious for a generation.

“And the decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future.”

The video has already been set to the Succession theme tune, making for some hilarious viewing:

Someone put the succession theme tune over Rishi Sunak's campaign video pic.twitter.com/qLGwiaPkQS — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) July 8, 2022

Website

Those in support of Mr Sunak have been sharing a link to his campaign website, www.ready4rishi.com.

It appears that a site with a slightly different name, www.readyforrishi.com, which redirects to the official campaign page, was set up in December 2021.

Mr Sunak’s team said domains are bought all the time, adding that they had been transferred a number of them.

So, Rishi Sunak’s leadership campaign website domain name was registered on 23rd December 2021… 🤔 Been plotting a while, @RishiSunak?https://t.co/zx6sSPma8d pic.twitter.com/FdRDUVuxvY — Rhys Morgan (@rhysmorgan) July 8, 2022

Reaction

Reaction on social media has been quick to file in.

Here’s a round-up of what people had to say:

Oh it’s started pic.twitter.com/r0Ky2haebQ — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) July 9, 2022

Just came up with this video in the last couple of days did you — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) July 8, 2022

Rishi Sunak is one of the most overrated politicians of our time. He is a dreadful performer who propped up Johnson until it wasn't good for Rishi. He cannot do anything off script. I'd welcome him as an opponent. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) July 8, 2022

Rishi babes we haven't forgotten what you did in 2008. pic.twitter.com/kn50UMpaNH — Carole Hawkins (@hawkins_carole) July 8, 2022