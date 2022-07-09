Tories are rushing to take sides in the race to become the new prime minister after Rishi Sunak declared he has set his sights on the top job.
Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch is the latest to throw her hat into the ring, with a plan for a smaller state and a government “focused on the essentials”.
Meanwhile, former minister Steve Baker has backed Attorney General Suella Braverman’s campaign – despite previously saying he was seriously considering putting himself forward for the top job.
Ms Braverman, writing in the Daily Express, promised “rapid and large tax cuts” to ease inflation and said the energy crisis meant “we must suspend the all-consuming desire to achieve net zero by 2050”.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is also widely expected to run for leader.
Ready for Rishi
Earlier, Mr Sunak announced his bid for leader on Twitter, saying: “Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country.”
Among those publicly backing Mr Sunak are Commons Leader Mark Spencer, former Tory Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden, former chief whip Mark Harper, ex-ministers Liam Fox and Andrew Murrison, and MPs Sir Bob Neill and Paul Maynard.
The former chancellor released a glossy launch video in which he set out his family history, saying: “Our country faces huge challenges, the most serious for a generation.
“And the decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future.”
The video has already been set to the Succession theme tune, making for some hilarious viewing:
Website
Those in support of Mr Sunak have been sharing a link to his campaign website, www.ready4rishi.com.
It appears that a site with a slightly different name, www.readyforrishi.com, which redirects to the official campaign page, was set up in December 2021.
Mr Sunak’s team said domains are bought all the time, adding that they had been transferred a number of them.
Reaction
Reaction on social media has been quick to file in.
Here’s a round-up of what people had to say: