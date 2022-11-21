A petition calling for the government to hold a public inquiry into the impact of Brexit has amassed over 20,000 signatures since being set up.

The UK’s split with the European Union has been in the spotlight as Britain faces up to economic turmoil and market chaos.

The Bank of England has warned that the UK is about to enter the ‘longest recession in modern history’ with negative growth expected up until the first half of 2024.

Writing in his Daily Mail column this week Andrew Neil described new measurements set out by the chancellor in his autumn statement as “The Week Brexit Died”.

“Any possible benefits of Brexit, of which there have been precious few to date (bar the speedy vaccine rollout), were snuffed out by the Sunak-Hunt determination to put fiscal rectitude above everything else”, he said.

Elsewhere, voters will be quite rightly scratching their heads about the delivery of several other promises that have not been forthcoming.

A petition set up to demand an inquiry into the process notes:

“It is time that the people of this country were told the truth about Brexit, good or bad.

“We deserve to know how Brexit is impacting on trade, the economy, opportunities for young people and how it has affected the rights of individuals.

“This can only be done by an independent Public Inquiry, free from ideology and the opinions of vested interests.”

It's the biggest policy decision for 40+ years, and we need a serious, official assessment of the impact of Brexit.



So please sign this petition.



If you're sure Brexit is brilliant, what have you got to fear?

https://t.co/wIRdmAeXLV — Russ Jones is on Mastodon (@RussInCheshire) November 20, 2022

Our petition calling for a Public Inquiry into the impact of Brexit has passed 3,000 names in its first few hours. Let’s get this debated in Parliament. Please sign and share widely. https://t.co/UxuTdKNEiA pic.twitter.com/u3M8KHgnKu — Leeds for Europe 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@LeedsEurope) November 20, 2022

I’ve signed.

Now watch all the flagshaggers come out with their tired old ‘Stop crying, you lost!’ bilge.

Hey, don’t agree with it, don’t sign. Nowt to do with you, is it? Simple.

Besides, you’ll all be too busy basking in your Brexit benefits to care. 👀 https://t.co/4EP7NvEXfg — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) November 20, 2022

Please consider signing and RT. Any responsible govt shd actually want to do an impact assessment of its flagship policy. Problem is, this govt is not responsible. Petition: We call upon the Government to hold a Public Inquiry into the impact of Brexit https://t.co/FM9qwdvTCw — alexandra hall hall 🇺🇦🌻 (@alexhallhall) November 20, 2022

