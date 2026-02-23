Peter Mandelson has been arrested by the Metropolitan Police

The force confirmed on Monday that Lord Mandelson had been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

In a statement they wrote: “Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and has been taken to a London police station for interview.

“This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas.”

The BBC reports that the peer was seen leaving his London home with police officers a “short while ago.”

The former US ambassador had been under investigation over allegations he shared market-sensitive government information with Jeffrey Epstein while he was a government minister.

Mandelson was sacked from his role as ambassador in September last year after Downing Street said new information about the extent of his relationship with Epstein had emerged.

The release of documents relating to Epstein by the US justice department in this year shed further light on the level of contact Mandelson maintained with the disgraced financier, even after Epstein’s first child sex conviction.

Emails appeared to show Mandelson forwarded internal government information to the convicted paedophile during his time as business secretary in 2009.