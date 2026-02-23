Zia Yusuf has said that Reform UK would introduce the ‘Polanski Law’ if they get into power at the next general election.

Reform’s Spokesperson for Home Affairs and Head of Policy said that Nigel Farage’s party would introduce the ‘Polanski Law’ to make aiding illegal entry into the UK a criminal offence, regardless of intent.

He said that the law would carry a 2-year prison sentence.

Reform UK added that the the law will “stop the Green Party endorsed charity industrial complex from facilitating large scale illegal entry under the guise of humanitarian or charitable action.

“The legislation will not impede lifeboats saving those in genuine distress at sea.”

Reform has been repeatedly taking personal aim at the Greens as Polanski’s party continues to grow in popularity.

The Greens have argued that the UK should take more asylum seekers via official routes to reduce the dangerous crossing many make across the channel in small boats.

Polanski dismissed Reform’s new law proposal as “desperate posturing”.

He told Politics UK: “The public will see right through this desperate posturing from Reform… voters across the country are beginning to realise that on the real issues facing people – spiralling bills, the daily struggle to meet ends meet, rising unemployment – Reform have nothing to offer.

“All they can do is desperately try to drag the conversation back to migration – but the public have moved on.”