Harry Enfield was cut off by the presenters on the One Show after he made a joke about Peter Mandelson live on air.

The legendary comic was appearing on the BBC programme on Tuesday evening to promote his upcoming tour.

At one point, presenter Alex Jones asked Enfield which of his famous sketch characters was his favourite to play.

In response, Enfield said it was Nicey, an ageing radio host, who he described as the “Peter Mandelson of pop” because he “keeps on coming back.”

The gag prompted some awkward laughter in the studio, before Jones told Enfield “we’ll leave that there.”

Sharing the clip on social media, one person wrote: “I think The One Show were quite pleased they ran out of time with Harry Enfield there.”

I think The One Show were quite pleased they ran out of time with Harry Enfield there pic.twitter.com/zhA049dMY9 — Jono Read (@jonoread) February 10, 2026

Mandelson has been at the centre of controversy in over the last couple of weeks after newly released files relating to Jeffrey Epstein showed he had passed confidential government information to the convicted paedophile.

The files showed a raft of emails between the duo, exposing the extent of Mandelson’s friendship with the disgraced financier, even after he had been served prison time for soliciting sex from girls in 2008.