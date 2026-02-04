Keir Starmer has said he was aware of Peter Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with Jeffrey Epstein before his decision to appoint him as US Chancellor.

In recent days, the extent of Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein has been unveiled as more files relating to the convicted paedophile were released.

This included documents showing emails between Mandelson and Epstein in which he forwarded internal government information to the disgraced financier during his time as business secretary in 2009.

At Wednesday’s PMQs, Starmer said Lord Mandelson had “lied repeatedly” about his relationship with Epstein and that he regrets appointing him as US ambassador in 2024.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch challenged the PM over what Number 10 did and didn’t know about Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein, particularly the fact that the pair stayed in touch after Epstein’s first child sex conviction.

Badenoch asked Starmer if he was aware of the fact Mandelson continued his friendship with Epstein when he chose to appoint him as US ambassador.

After Starmer initially didn’t answer on this point, Badenoch asked again, pointing out that information on the former ambassador’s relationship with Epstein was available online.

She asked: “Can the prime minister tell us, did the official security vetting he received mention Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein?”

Starmer then responded: “Yes it did.”

“As a result various questions were put to him,” he said.

Starmer pledged to release all material relating to Lord Mandelson’s appointment, barring national security and “international relations” exemptions

He reiterated that Mandelson “lied throughout” the vetting process and that Number 10 was unaware of the “depth” of the relationship between Mandelson and Epstein.

Starmer also confirmed his team was drafting legislation to strip Lord Mandelson of his title, and this morning agreed with the King that Mandelson should also be removed from the Privy Council.