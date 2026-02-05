There was an embarrassing moment for GB News as one of their polls on Keir Starmer didn’t quite return the results they were expecting (or hoping for).

On Thursday, the channel was discussing the Peter Mandelson scandal that has engulfed Starmer and his government in recent days.

During their morning news programme, the broadcaster ran a poll for viewers asking if the prime minister “can survive the Mandelson scandal.”

Of course, it’s safe to say that GB News aren’t the biggest fans of Starmer and his government, and they were no doubt expecting the poll to return an overwhelming verdict of no, he can’t survive.

Instead, the exact opposite happened.

The poll actually found that 92% of respondents reckoned Starmer could indeed survive the scandal, leaving news anchors Stephen Dixon and Anne Diamond bemused.

The results were so shocking that Dixon said they “need to check we’ve got that the right way round.”

But, there was no mistake to be found.

This is fucking hilarious @GBNEWS poll doesn’t go the way they normally go, the faces on this pair at the result, priceless 🤗



“We need to check we’ve got that the right way round”



For the record, it was correct 😆 pic.twitter.com/rHlB72Xzvy — Dean 🇬🇧🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@deanbegley1) February 5, 2026