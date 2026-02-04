Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman accidentally voted with the government on scrapping the two-child benefit cap after a lobby mix-up.

According to Sky’s Beth Rigby, the two Reform recruits from the Tories ended up in the AYE lobby with Labour MPs as the Commons voted.

In a post on X, Rigby said Jenrick and Braverman had been confused as whether or not they should have been attending the vote or not and were “on their phones trying to get instructions from Farage.”

Somehow, the Reform MPs ended up in the wrong lobby and found themselves alongside Labour MPs voting with the government

Although neither MP registered a vote, Rigby pointed out in a later post that because they went through the lobby their votes were recorded.

So, the pair ended up voting with Labour MPs on abolishing the two-child benefit cap.

Four other Reform MPs voted against the cap being scrapped, whilst Farage didn’t vote.

UPDATE: It’s been pointed out to me that because they went thru lobby the votes recorded. The record on HoC vote here. So Jenrick and Braverman voted WITH Labour to lift the two child benefit cap 🫣 https://t.co/SjVH1ZuGQ7 pic.twitter.com/R9p9DLYKXS — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) February 3, 2026

To add to the farcical nature of all this, it came just hours after Farage had pledged to reintroduce the cap should Reform get into power.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Reform leader said the benefit cap would be reintroduced to fund a series of measures designed to ‘save British pubs.’

This includes a policy to reduce the price of a pint by 5p.

There was plenty of reaction to the Reform comedy of errors on social media, including from Jenrick and Braverman’s former leader Kemi Badenoch.

In a post on X, the Tory leader quipped that the two defectors were “Nigel’s problem now.”

There was plenty of mockery of Reform for their inability to manage eight MPs as well, with Labour MP Paul Waugh saying the party “couldn’t run a bath, let alone a country.”

More proof that Reform UK couldn’t run a bath, let alone a country:



– Braverman and Jenrick voted FOR Labour’s bill to scrap the 2 child cap tonight.



– 4 other Reform MPs voted AGAINST it.



– And Farage didn’t vote either way. pic.twitter.com/1mEYYqLI88 — Paul Waugh MP (@paulwaugh) February 3, 2026

Meanwhile, Labour MP Luke Charters took aim at Reform’s chief whip Lee Anderson.