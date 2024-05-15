Journalist Paul Mason has applied to contest Islington North for Labour after candidate selection to run in Jeremy Corbyn’s seat opens.

Corbyn, who is still suspended for comments he made in the aftermath of the equalities watchdog report into antisemitism in Labour, has been barred from standing again for the party.

He has held the seat for over 40 years and won it with a majority of more than 26,000 in 2019.

Labour insiders said local members would not take part in shortlisting candidates, which would be determined by the party’s ruling national executive committee.

A motion put forward by Islington North Labour tonight expressing their democratic right to select the MP passed by 98 per cent.

Applications will close on Monday with shortlisting taking place over the following days. A postal ballot and online voting will take place over the next weekend with an online hustings on 29 May. The final result will be announced on 1 June.

Paul Mason has put his name forward, saying he will use his “skills and experience” to make sure Labour delivers for the people of Islington North.

Mason is a former member of the Workers’ Power group, a Trotskyist group which forms the British section of the League for the Fifth International.

In 2022, he was longlisted to be the Labour candidate for the safe seat of Stretford and Urmston in Greater Manchester, but did not make the shortlist.

He has also tried and failed for selection for Sheffield Central and Mid & South Pembrokeshire.

Corbyn is expected to run as an independent in the seat.

Last year, he told The London Economic that he isn’t going anywhere:

