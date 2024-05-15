Once the family home of Enric Sagnier – a prolific Barcelona-born 19th century architect – Hotel Casa Sagnier is now one of the city’s best boutique hotels. Aside from benefitting from a top-notch location on the tree-lined Rambla de Catalunya, guests can expect a dark, elegant interior, excellent cuisine and laid-back customer service. The latter makes this five-star hotel in the bougie Eixample region feel like a home-away-from-home in the heart of Catalonia’s capital.

Location

Hotel Casa Sagnier sits in a prime location on Rambla Catalunya – a prestigious, sprawling street packed with cafes and restaurants. Just around the corner, lies two of Sagnier’s better-known rival’s (Antonio Gaudi) most famous buildings: Casa Mila and Casa Batllo. Culture aside, all avenues from this part of town, known for its abundance of designer shops, lead to the beach. Better still, Plaza Catalunya, Las Ramblas, Parc Ciuatadella and the trendy El Born neighbourhood are all walkable along the way. However, Diagonal metro station is less than ten minutes away by foot for those who prefer to zip around the city on public transport. Barcelona’s most prominent airport, El Prat, is 25 minutes away by cab. Or you can take the Aerobus from Plaza Catalunya for under €10.

Interiors

It’s hard to say for sure, given he’s been gone a while, but we think the late architect would approve of Hotel Casa Sagnier’s, his former home, new look. Federico Turull of TurullSørensen Architects was behind the interior aesthetic. Imagine dark, sophisticated interiors with blended textures and nods to Sagnier and his trade. There’s a bust of his head and various framed black and white family photos and letters he received in the restaurant. You’ll also find hand-folded books in the lobby that create bespoke art pieces. Elsewhere, room signs come with ruler arrows, and blueprints clad the shelves in the hotel bar, paying homage to the architect who also had his studio here. Though the building no longer belongs to the Sagnier family, it’s said they still swing by occasionally.

Rooms

All 51 rooms at Hotel Casa Sagnier signal subtle sophistication. The best ones come with black wood panelled walls, smart TVs and plant-strewn terraces with sun loungers and outdoor showers. Even the smaller dwellings have gorgeous parquet floors, plush, premium bed linens and gentle Natura Blissé toiletries. Beds throughout the minimalist design hotel are marshmallow soft, while blackout curtains allow for necessary long holiday lie-ins. In another tribute to the former inhabitant, many of the lamps were designed by Sagnier’s grand nephew.

Service and amenities

Hotel Casa Sagnier has six floors and only 51 rooms, so space is limited. Still, there’s a small gym with free weights, a step machine, a treadmill and a sauna (call 30 minutes in advance to ask for it to be turned on). Guests also have access to a sweet, plant-filled terrace with complimentary snacks and drinks – a lovely touch. The hotel’s staff know how to operate when it comes to service. Emily serves big smiles and efficiency in the restaurant, while the reception team offer hand-drawn recommendations and city dining knowledge. Everything is professional but laid-back, allowing visitors to feel perfectly at home dropping in or out of the hotel as they please.

Food & drink

Cafe de l’Arquitecte is Hotel Casa Sagnier’s signature bar-cum-restaurant/cafe. By day, it’s brimming with well-heeled families catching up on the week’s events and gentlemen in expensive glasses reading newspapers while sipping artisanal coffee. It comes alive at night when the well-stocked back bar goes against Catalonia’s high society.

Hotel guests have breakfast next door. Breakfast here consists of a buffet with the usual pastries, fresh fruit and cereals, sourdough bread, avocado, smoked salmon and homemade granola. However, there’s also an option to pick from a range of mainly egg-based options (scrambled, fried, poached eggs, omelettes and pancakes) off the a la carte menu. The restaurant has a fine array of dining options during lunch and dinner, which can be eaten inside or al fresco out front of the hotel. Noteworthy dishes include the heavenly tuna tataki, moreish white asparagus and a world-class cheesecake.

Website: hotelcasasagnier.com

Rooms: rooms available from around £260 a night

Address: Rambla de Catalunya, 104, Eixample, 08008 Barcelona



Adam was a guest of Casa Sagnier