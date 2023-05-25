Nigel Farage has admitted that Britain’s split with the European Union is in crisis – but has refused to take responsibility for it.

New polling has found just 9 per cent of Britons now consider Brexit more of a success than a failure.

Some 62 per cent of people describe it as more of a failure, a YouGov survey shows.

The public opinion and data company said “Bregret” has reached new highs, as the number of Britons saying it was right to vote to leave the European Union in 2016 dropping to its lowest level ever, at 31 per cent.

The figures suggest that many people agree with Nigel Farage, the former leader of Ukip and the Brexit Party, when he said last week that Britain’s EU exit “has failed”.

Even among those who voted Leave, 37 per cent say Brexit has been more of a failure.

Speaking to Beth Rigby, the former UKIPer admitted the split has ended badly, but refused to take any blame for it.

Watch the teaser clip below:

“We’ve been let down very badly by an entirely dishonest, globalist, and now Remainer Tory Party… I like to think I was never dishonest.”



Absolute CRACKER coming tonight at 9pm on Sky News with @BethRigby quizzing ‘Honest’ Nigel Farage. ~AA pic.twitter.com/RvLqPYkK2Y — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 25, 2023

