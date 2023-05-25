Piers Morgan has furiously clashed with a TikToker who stages bizarre pranks ‘for a trend’ on social media.

Bacari Ogarro, known as Mizzy on social, posted a video of himself entering a London home as a “prank” two weeks ago. It was met with shock and anger, with many online calling for him to be arrested.

The self-described content creator – who was previously arrested over clips that appeared to show him harassing Jewish people – has said the negative reaction to his videos is partly down to him being Black.

In one home entry video, the 18-year-old appears with two friends, saying: “Walking into random houses, let’s go.”

He is then seen going through a front door that has been left open and startling the woman on its patio.

Once inside the home he lounges on a sofa before finally being asked to leave by a man who appears in the living room, as children are heard calling “daddy”.

Addressing the video on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Mizzy said: “It was a trend. I just done it for a trend,” before adding: “I’ve been doing social media my whole life innit – I just do it for fun.”

Morgan then pressed O’Garro to speak about his life, to which the social media figure said: “Are you trying to get onto me because I’m Black?”

“I went to go and apologise off social media. I could have recorded that apology, that would have been another viral video – whether it’s hate or whatever. Literally, hate brings money. Hate brings likes. Hate brings views. It doesn’t matter – love or hate – it still brings views.”

The interview came to a drammatic end with Morgan chastising his ‘moronic behaviour’ and with O’Garro also calling Morgan a ‘moron’.

“We’re going to put both of ourselves out of this misery and we’ll just end it there because you are – as I said at the start – a complete moron,” Morgan declared.

Watch the clip in full below:

