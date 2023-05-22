Only 9 per cent of Britons now consider Brexit more of a success than a failure, according to new polling.

Some 62 per cent of people describe it as more of a failure, a YouGov survey shows.

The public opinion and data company said “Bregret” has reached new highs, as the number of Britons saying it was right to vote to leave the European Union in 2016 dropping to its lowest level ever, at 31 per cent.

Nearly double – 56 per cent – say it was the wrong move.

The number of Leave voters who think it was wrong hit the highest level to date, at 22 per cent, YouGov said.

Nigel Farage has said that Brexit has been a failure – 62% of Britons tend to agree



% saying Brexit has been…



All Britons

More of a failure: 62%

More of a success: 9%

Neither: 20%



Leave voters

More of a failure: 37%

More of a success: 20%

Neither: 35%https://t.co/vsxKByczLu pic.twitter.com/DoqbQ5W5pu — YouGov (@YouGov) May 22, 2023

The figures suggest that many people agree with Nigel Farage, the former leader of Ukip and the Brexit Party, when he said last week that Britain’s EU exit “has failed”.

Even among those who voted Leave, 37 per cent say Brexit has been more of a failure.

Most of them would join Mr Farage in pointing the finger of blame at the Tories, with 75 per cent saying that “Brexit had the potential to be a success but the implementation of it by this and/or previous governments made it a fail”.

The former Eurosceptic campaigner-turned-broadcaster accused the Conservative Government of mismanaging Brexit since the UK left the bloc in 2020.

Some 72 per cent of Britons say that the Government is handling Brexit badly, including 63 per cent of Leave voters.

