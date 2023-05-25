A Tory MP has been called a “gobs****” by a Labour MP after he was kicked out of the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle told the Peterborough MP to leave in anger over incessant yelling from the government benches.

Hoyle had already had to pause proceedings twice in the first three minutes of PMQs to ask MPs to stop shouting during the exchange between prime minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer.

“Order, order. Mr Bristow, I think you’re going to be leaving. I’m asking you to leave now, because otherwise I’ll name you.

“I’m not having it, and I’ve warned you before. It’s the same people,” he said.

Following the incident, Paul Bristow took to Twitter, feigning ignorance as to why his name was trending.

In a tweet posted alongside a screenshot that showed his name trending at number four in the UK on Twitter, he wrote: “What happened?”

Luckily, Labour MP for East Hull, Karl Turner, was on hand to answer the question for him, telling him, “You’re a gobs****”.

You’re a gobshite https://t.co/qgXnBNwZew — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) May 24, 2023

