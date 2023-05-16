Nigel Farage has joined a chorus of Brexiteers who have been forced to admit that the UK’s split with the EU is not all it’s cracked up to be.

The former UKIPer and Brexit Party leader joined Victoria Derbyshire on Newsnight to discuss the growing evidence mounted against Brexit.

Faced with polling and economic data, Farage was forced to concede that Brexit has failed.

He said: “We haven’t actually benefitted from Brexit when we could have done.

“What Brexit has proved is that our politicians are about as useless as the commissioners in Brussels were.”

Farage then went on to concede that “Brexit has failed” in an extraordinary climbdown.

Watch the clip in full below:

🔥 Extraordinary moment.



Nigel Farage just said on Newsnight: “Brexit has failed”



He volunteered that himself. I also recall him once saying that if Brexit turned out to be a failure, he’d leave the country. I very much look forward to that. pic.twitter.com/63e6Y5rlwx — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) May 15, 2023

