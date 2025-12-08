Nigel Farage has been reported to the Metropolitan Police over allegations that he committed election fraud during his Clacton campaign.

The Reform UK leader has been accused of falsifying his election expenses during his campaign to become Clacton MP in last year’s general election.

The allegations have been made by Richard Everett, who has reportedly submitted documents to the police.

Everett was a member of Farage’s campaign team and formerly served as a Reform UK councillor.

He claims Reform breached spending rules by spending more than the £20,660 limit in the Essex constituency and failed to declare spending on items such as leaflets, banners and utility bills.

Reform strongly deny the allegations and have hit out at Everett, accusing him of being a “disgruntled former councillor” who was expelled from the party “several months ago”.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Everett accused Reform of overspending by some £9,000 but that Farage had been “blissfully unaware” of this.

Reform are facing pressure from both Labour and the Conservatives over the allegations.

We can only assume Nigel Farage is planning to hold one of his emergency press conferences tomorrow to set out the facts here.



We'll wait…https://t.co/2T0vlt1JON pic.twitter.com/w1uAO8hwy2 — Labour Press (@labourpress) December 7, 2025

Labour Party chairwoman Anna Turley said: “Nigel Farage needs to urgently answer serious questions about whether he broke the law and misled the public when standing for election to Parliament.

“Our parliamentary democracy relies on people playing by the rules so all candidates have a fair hearing with the public.

“Nigel Farage must come clean and put all the evidence on the table to prove he hasn’t undermined our democracy by breaking the rules. Failure to do so will raise even more questions about what he has to hide.”

Meanwhile, Conservative chairman Kevin Hollinrake called on the police and the Electoral Commission to investigate Mr Everett’s claims.

He said: “We all have an obligation to play by the rules to ensure that our elections are free and fair.”

A Reform spokesman said: “These inaccurate claims come from a disgruntled former councillor. The party denies breaking electoral law.”

“We look forward to clearing our name,” they added.

The allegations come in the wake of claims that Farage made racist and anti-semitic comments while he was a pupil at Dulwich College.

He has denied this, saying he would “never, ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way”.