Sir Keir Starmer has said Angela Rayner will make a return to cabinet following her resignation over her tax affairs.

Earlier this year, the former deputy prime minister resigned from Starmer’s cabinet after it emerged she had failed to pay the correct amount of stamp duty on a £800,000 flat in Hove.

Rayner, who also served as housing secretary, took full responsibility for the error, and in September she resigned.

This was after an investigation found she had “acted with integrity” but broke the ministerial code by failing to get the correct tax advice.

Now, Sir Keir has said she will be back in the cabinet at some point.

READ NEXT: Labour urged to campaign on rejoining the EU… by a Telegraph columnist

Speaking to the Observer, the prime minister said she remained a “major voice in the Labour movement” and was the “best social mobility story this country has ever seen”.

When asked if he missed her, Starmer replied: “Yes, of course I do. I was really sad that we lost her.”

He was then pressed on whether she would be back in the cabinet, to which he said: “Yes. She’s hugely talented.”

Last month, Sir Keir said he “absolutely” wanted Rayner to make a return to government “at some stage.”

Since her resignation, Rayner has been replaced as deputy Labour leader by Lucy Powell.