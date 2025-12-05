Nigel Farage is set to bag thousands of pounds this Christmas flogging personalised videos on Cameo.

In October, the Reform leader made nearly £9,000 for eight hours’ work on the platform, where he charges his followers over £70 per recording for personalised messages generally lasting about 39 seconds.

His register of interests and analysis by the Mirror reveal he has filmed as many as 2,000 fan videos over the past 12 months – but spoke in parliament only 22 times. Since his election, he has made £140,000 from the US app.

But Christmas is a hit time for the Clacton MP with him earning £27,342 last December. Reports go as far as saying he woke up before his family on Christmas day 2024 to record a video for supporter Henry George.

“I’m speaking to you on Christmas morning because I am here to wish you a very, very, merry Christmas, a wonderful day,” he told Henry.

“And please, lots of Yuletide cheers, drinking, eating, excess, fun – no arguments everybody, please do try to avoid that- ho ho ho.”

On Mr Farage’s Cameo Business profile, he states: “They call me Mr Brexit… some people say I am controversial, and I couldn’t care less.” And his other Cameo account – offering personal messages – states: “Nigel Farage’s Cameo videos offer fans a unique opportunity to receive personalised messages from the former UK politician and Brexit leader.

“Customers can request messages for a variety of occasions, from birthdays and retirements to roasts and motivational pep talks. Nigel is often asked to reference his political views on Brexit, immigration, and the Reform UK party, as well as mention specific TV shows, sports teams, and even silly inside jokes. His videos provide an entertaining and lighthearted way for fans to connect with him and his signature straight-talking, anti-establishment style.”