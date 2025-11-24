Nigel Farage has finally responded to allegations of racism when he was at school – and critics say he appeared tetchy.

The Reform UK leader defended himself against the claims, saying they were from 49 years ago and he would never racially abuse people in a “hurtful or insulting way” in a combative ITV interview.

It follows days of allegations published by The Guardian from more than a dozen former Dulwich College pupils, who claimed that he made racist and antisemitic remarks during their time at the school.

One former classmate, BAFTA and Emmy award-winning director Peter Ettedgui, 61, alleged that Mr Farage had said “Hitler was right” and “Gas them”, and claimed he made a prolonged hissing sound to imitate gas showers.

'I would never ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way'



Farage responds to allegations of racist behaviour from when he was a teenager at school pic.twitter.com/N5LKkYQLol — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) November 24, 2025

In the interview, Farage appeared to give a more nuanced response when he was asked if he had racially abused fellow pupils at school.

He replied: “No, this is 49 years ago by the way, 49 years ago. Have I ever tried to take it out on any individual on the basis of where they’re from? No.”

The interviewer accused him of caveating his answer, and asked again if he categorically denied the claims.

“I would never, ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way,” Farage responded. “It’s 49 years ago. It’s 49 years ago. I had just entered my teens. Can I remember everything that happened at school? No, I can’t. Have I ever been part of an extremist organisation or engaged in direct, unpleasant, personal abuse, genuine abuse, on that basis? No.”

Challenged further about whether he had racially abused anyone, Farage responded: “No, not with intent.”

When the journalist told the MP that he did not understand what he meant by “not with intent”, Farage hit back: “You wouldn’t.”

Farage added: “No. I have never directly, really tried to go and hurt anybody.”

Mr Farage’s spokesman said: “These allegations date back 45 years, and I think that at any point in time – when Nigel was leader of UKIP, when he stood in the 2010 general election, the 2015 general election, during Brexit, maybe in the 2019 general election – you’d have to ask yourself, why this hasn’t come up before.”

He added: “Nigel is very clear, there’s no primary evidence.”