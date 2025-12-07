Does the world’s richest man also have to be the world’s biggest loser? Elon Musk has spent the weekend attacking the EU, after the bloc decided to enforce a fine of $140 million against his social media platform X. However, his tantrum was interrupted by one hell of a putdown.

Elon Musk vs the EU – what’s going on?

Due to several non-compliance issues with EU law, and a lack of transparency in some areas of the business, the EU decided to impose strict sanctions on Mr Musk and his latest business venture. Quite predictably, this unleashed a volley of impotent rage from the multi-billionaire.

He has started calling for the abolition of the Union, branding it a failure and referring to the ‘unelected bureaucrats’. An astounding statement, considering he spent six months gutting public services in America as a result of becoming one of Donald Trump’s most loyal minions.

Unelected bureaucrats, you say?

His name certainly never came up on the ballot paper, but Elon Musk and his DOGE department proved to be hugely unpopular with the public. He eventually parted ways with the president following an almighty fall-out – which led to Musk stating Trump ‘was in the Epstein Files’.

With a nine-figure bill now hanging over the far-right sympathist, he’s been trying to whip-up a tide of indignant anger towards the EU. The problem with being Elon Musk, however, is just how ‘roastable’ he is – and the Polish Deputy Prime Minister was all too happy to take the open goal.

Radoslaw Sikorski, a fiercely pro-European figure, interrupted one of Elon’s tirades – of which there were dozens. In fact, it’s truly incredible that someone who has recently secured a trillion-dollar pay package is spending his free time like this – but the first sentence of this article says it all.

Polish Deputy PM puts Elon Musk in his place

In demanding an end to the EU, Sikorski reminded his abrasive opponent about the alleged Nazi salute he performed at President Trump’s inauguration in January. He also reminded Musk about his ambitions to reach Mars – giving him a little push along the way…