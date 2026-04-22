The Green Party are predicted to outperform Reform in the upcoming London council elections, according to a major new poll.

Polling carried out by YouGov for Sky News projects that both the Greens and Reform will make significant gains in the capital.

However, it looks like Londoners will favour the Greens over Reform.

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Zack Polanski’s party are projected to win control of four councils (Hackney, Lambeth, Lewisham and Waltham Forest), whilst also taking the second-highest share of the vote across the city (22%).

This will be the first time the party has ever gained control of a London council.

YouGov's London council election MRP forecasts breakthrough for the Greens and Reform UK in the capital, but with close races in many boroughs



# of boroughs where party has highest vote share, central projection

Lab: 15 (-6 from 2022)

Con: 5 (-1)

Grn: 4 (+4)

LD: 4 (+1)

Ref: 3… pic.twitter.com/3ofLUWp3LR — YouGov (@YouGov) April 22, 2026

Meanwhile, Reform are predicted to win three councils, in Barking and Dagenham, Bromley, and Havering, one less than the Greens.

Their share of the vote is also predicted to be much lower than the Greens. The polling reckons Reform will win 14% of the vote, which would leave them in fifth in the capital in terms of vote share, behind every other major party.

Meanwhile, it’s looking like it could be a bruising set of elections for the traditional two big parties.

According to the polling, Labour will lose control of six councils they currently control, leaving them with 15 councils in London.

Whilst this will still make them the biggest party in London, their vote share is also predicted to drop to 26%, down 16 points.

It’s also looking like bad news for the Tories in London, with the party set to lose control of one council and take 17% of the city-wide vote, a drop of nine points on 2022.

And it could be a relatively positive result for the Lib Dems who could pick up another London council in the form of Merton.