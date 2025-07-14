Few people have received more media coverage over the last year than Nigel Farage. But despite the amount of time he’s been on the airwaves, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that he is in Parliament because he’s the MP for Clacton first and foremost, along with being the Reform UK leader.

And it turns out that despite being elected to represent the people of Clacton, Farage almost never mentions his constituency in Parliament.

The Clacton MP has mentioned the Essex town just four times in the House of Commons since he was elected in July last year.

The Mirror reports that in the same period of time, Farage has earned £970,000 from side gigs, the most of any MP.

Farage has only spoken 46 times in the Commons in the last year. By comparison, his Reform colleague Richard Tice has spoken more than four times as often and mentioned his constituency of Boston and Skegness at least 25 times.

To many reading this, this will come as little surprise. In the months after his election win, Farage was jetting all over the world, and seemed to have an aversion to Clacton.

Earlier this month, local Clacton councillor Peter Kotz said Farage had “done nothing since getting elected”, and accused him of only ever “looking for a photo opportunity” when he does visit the constituency. His absence from the Town Board meetings has also rankled local activists.

