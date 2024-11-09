This isn’t quite the ringing endorsement of public service the constituents of Clacton might have been hoping for from their MP. Speaking to Sky News this weekend, Nigel Farage has hit out at claims he doesn’t spent enough time in the area he was elected to represent.

How much time has Nigel Farage spent in Clacton?

Mr. Farage swept to victory in Clacton back in July, becoming one of the first five MPs to represent Reform in Parliament. The party leader, however, has made multiple trips across the globe in that time – and he spent a fair amount of time on Donald Trump’s campaign trail.

He has faced a barrage of criticism for, allegedly, failing to hold surgeries with his constituents. He has since refuted these accusations, claiming that he has supported the local electorate through ‘online consultations and telephone calls’.

Trips to the US raise questions

In comments that have since been used against him, Nigel Farage openly questioned if he wanted to spend every Friday for the next five years in Clacton before running for office. It’s worth noting that the outspoken politician is also jetting off to the US again next month.

Journalist Ali Fortescue probed her interviewee on the subject, asking him how many times he has been to Clacton. Nigel Farage responded by asking the same about Keir Starmer – only to be reminded that he’s the actual Prime Minister.

Nigel Farage believes purchase of house in Clacton should silence his critics

There was one near-comical retort from Farage, though. Clearly antagonised by the line of questioning, he revealed that he had recently bought a house in the constituency – which prompted him to ask; ‘what more can I do?’

Yeah, that’s not really the highest threshold for public service we’ve ever seen…

“It’s not fair to say I don’t spend time in Clacton. I’ve just exchanged contracts on a house where I’ve been living. How much time do people like Keir Starmer and Ed Davey spend in their constituencies? I am representing Clacton AND leading a national political party.”

“I’m telling you, I have bought a house in Clacton. What more do you want me to do? What more can I do? I’ve done many surgeries, online consultations, telephone calls, all of them. It’s an honour being MP, and of course, it is hard to do that and lead a party” | Nigel Farage