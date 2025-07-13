It’s an argument that does not often get brought up – but it could be something that ultimately starts to follow Nigel Farage around. Keir Starmer has lambasted Nigel Farage – accusing him of wanting the government’s plans to tackle illegal immigration to fail.

Keir Starmer shows teeth in row with Nigel Farage

In comments shared with the Daily Express on Sunday, Sir Keir said that the Reform leader would ‘fade into irrelevance’ if there is a significant fall in the number of migrants crossing the Channel and entering the UK. It certainly was fighting talk from the PM…

“We are taking action, by doing the real work of grown up, sensible, pragmatic diplomacy. Nigel Farage is terrified of this Government succeeding at stopping illegal migration. He doesn’t want the numbers to go down because he knows that when they do, he’ll fade into irrelevance.” | Keir Starmer

Nigel Farage dismisses UK-France migrant deal

Earlier this week, Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron agreed a deal to help limit the number of migrants allowed to enter the UK via boat. The leaders of the UK and France both hailed their new cooperative approach to the crisis – but it was immediately dismissed by Nigel Farage.

“This agreement is a humiliation for Brexit Britain. We have acted today as an EU member and bowed down to an arrogant French President. Only Reform will leave the ECHR, stop the boats and deport anyone who has entered illegally.” | Nigel Farage

‘Nigel Farage needs the boats to keep coming’ – Adam Boulton

Former Sky News editor Adam Boulton also ripped into the Reform leader this weekend, claiming that he actually wants the small boats crisis to continue. He believes that the ‘stop the boats’ campaign, largely orchestrated and led by Mr. Farage, is merely a means to an end for Reform.

He was scathing in his column for iNews, arguing that the firebrand politician only ever offers ‘sketchy, impractical solutions’. As far as the political commentator is concerned, the inflow of migrant is actually ‘in the best interests of Reform’.

“Far from stopping the boats, Nigel Farage needs them to keep coming if he is to achieve his ambition of becoming the Prime Minister. Waterborne migrants have been his most spectacular political recruiting sergeants since he began taking videos of them off the South Coast.”

“Reform’s interests are best served by denouncing any productive cooperation with Europe or allies more broadly. They are yet to produce a definitive policy on immigration. Farage’s best option is to sabotage the government’s efforts, helping to ensure the boats keep coming.” | Adam Boulton