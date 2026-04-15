It doesn’t matter where Nigel Farage goes in the UK, he just keeps getting heckled.

The Reform leader has spent the last few weeks touring the nation ahead of May’s local elections and Scottish and Welsh parliament elections.

But wherever he travels on the campaign trail, people keep telling him to his face how much they don’t like him.

From Wales to London, Suffolk to Merseyside, Farage gets a hostile reception wherever he goes.

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The latest incident has been in Scotland, where he’s been heckled once again.

During a visit to Shetland, the Clacton MP was met with protests from local Scottish Green activists.

At one point, during an exchange with Farage, one man branded him a “scrounger.”

Footage shared on social media by Shetland News shows Farage telling the man: “Well, maybe we need some more people in politics to make money and then everybody be rich. How about that?”

The individual responded: “More billionaires in politics? That’s your ideas, more successful billionaires, scroungers like yourself?”

Reform leader Nigel Farage has been met with protests in Lerwick today on his visit to Shetland.



Read more at https://t.co/DssMwxOiyG pic.twitter.com/125H4TxqCW — Shetland News (@Shetnews) April 14, 2026

Greens candidate Alex Armitage told the Shetland Times they were “here to oppose the toxic Trumpian politics of Nigel Farage.”

“We stand against hate, our politics are guided by kindness, and we support the human rights of all people including migrants, ethnic minorities, and all marginalised people.”

This is the second embarrassing heckling incident for Reform this week. During a visit to a petrol station in Nottinghamshire, Reform MP Lee Anderson was labelled a ‘racist scumbag’ by a woman.