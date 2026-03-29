Oh dear. It seems Nigel Farage cannot escape the hecklers in recent months. Following similar incidents in Scotland and Wales, the Reform leader again found himself on the end of public ire during one of his own events, after he was heckled twice in a minute on Saturday evening.

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Nigel Farage heckled in London

As part of Reform’s campaign launch for the London local elections, Farage was delivering his remarks to a crowd of thousands. The hall was largely packed with party supporters – but a few dissenting voices managed to gain access, and weren’t shy in making their voices heard.

Though the instances were sporadic, Farage found himself particularly weighed down when two hecklers managed to disrupt the event within a minute of each other. The 61-year-old’s riposte featured his signature response to hecklers – accompanied by a custom graphic which read ‘boring’.

Nigel Farage was heckled multiple times in London. pic.twitter.com/1tOSrlrimJ — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 28, 2026

After initially being put off his stride, the Brexit-backing politician then insisted that he is the only party leader who would attend a gathering allowing people from all backgrounds in. Shortly after saddling his high horse, another disgruntled attendee delivered a volley of abuse his way.

The protester became the second person to be ejected from the crowd within 60 seconds. Farage again took a mocking tone, saying that the heckler ‘would give themselves a coronary’. Order was eventually restored – once Reform supporters had done venting their anger at the disruptors.

Suffolk, Scotland, Wales… and now London!

It’s been yet another contentious month for Mr. Farage. Fresh from causing a stir at Ipswich Town, he was also met with firm criticism at an event in Suffolk. Earlier in March, the Reform campaign launch in Scotland was also interrupted by an irate onlooker.

Protesters heckled Nigel Farage during a speech in Scotland as Reform UK launched its Holyrood plans.



“You need a haircut… go back to work – no, you haven’t got a job,” he told one demonstrator. pic.twitter.com/tdTMPCPo8v — Forth 1 News (@Forth1News) March 19, 2026

Clearly, these incidents are becoming a frequent occurrence. Farage was also met with disdain at Reform’s Welsh Conference, where one heckler shouted ‘you are not a friend of the working people’. Needless to say, the audience was left fuming by the disruption.