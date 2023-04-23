You don’t know what EU’ve got until it’s gone, apparently. A new poll carried out by Omnisis has revealed just how severe the buyer’s remorse is for the United Kingdom, after it voted to leave the European Union almost seven years ago in the Brexit referendum.

Calls to reverse Brexit intensify

After years of legal wrangling, Britain eventually divorced itself from the bloc in 2020. There haven’t been many positives to report since. Small businesses and huge corporations alike have bemoaned the impact Brexit has had on their operations.

The so-called ‘over ready deal’ forced through by Boris Johnson has already been amended by Rishi Sunak, after a multitude of problems affecting Northern Ireland had to be addressed. The campaign built on lies has slammed head-first into reality over the past few years.

With each obstacle created by Brexit, it seems the British public lose a little more patience. These sentiments have been amplified by a set of new polling data released this weekend. According to those in the survey, the grass really is greener on the other side of the Channel.

New poll shows public sentiment towards rejoining the EU is increasing

Those in favour rejoining the EU has surged by four percentage points in little over one week – taking the overall demand for a reversal of Brexit past the 60/40 mark. This shows a 13-point swing from the official referendum result in 2016.

You can see the results of the latest poll here:

UK (GB), Omnisis poll:



EU Membership Referendum



Rejoin: 61% (+4)

Stay out: 39% (-4)



+/- vs. 12-13 April



Fieldwork: 20-21 April 2023

Sample size: 1,318



Fieldwork: 20-21 April 2023

Sample size: 1,318

Top EU politicians comment on ‘impressive’ polling figures

Guy Verhofstadt, a senior MEP and highly-respected figure amongst EU leaders, has welcomed this swing in public opinion. He says the results are ‘indicative of the mood in Britain’ right now, and he has echoed calls for the UK to ditch Brexit and rejoin the Union.

“These are very impressive polling figures… and they are very indicative of the mood across the United Kingdon right now. Brexit has failed everyone in the country – it is now time to rejoin!” | Guy Verhofstadt