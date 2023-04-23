Lawyer and political campaigner Peter Stefanovic has expressed his dismay over plans to give the home secretary powers to overrule European court orders.

Suella Braverman said she needs the “crucial power” of being able to stop European judges from intervening in the deportation of would-be asylum seekers who have arrived in Britain via unauthorised routes.

Oliver Dowden, the newly-appointed deputy to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said it was “right” for the leader of the Home Office to have discretional powers when considering interventions from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

However, he said the ability for Britain to block Strasbourg judges’ rulings would not apply to all its verdicts.

Reacting to the announcement, Stefanovic described the moves as “unthinkable”.

