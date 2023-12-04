A controversial piece of legislation could hand the government permission to snoop on bank accounts in a move that has been described as “Orwellian” by Prem Sikka.

The Data Protection and Digital Information Bill threatens to open up the accounts of anyone in receipt of state benefits, including child benefit, state pension and universal credit.

In Britain, the government now has the power to inspect the bank accounts of every pensioner, but won't inspect the bank account of Michelle Mone — David__Osland (@David__Osland) December 4, 2023

According to Lord Sikka, the Bill uses developments in electronic transactions and artificial intelligence to place the poor, disabled, sick, old and pregnant women under surveillance.

It gives Ministers and government agencies powers to direct businesses, particularly banks, and financial institutions, to mass monitor individuals receiving welfare payments, even when there is no suspicion or any sign of fraudulent activity.

Orwellian Surveillance:



UK Govt getting powers to monitor bank accounts of 22.4m people.



No court order needed, you won't be told.



Govt says this is to prevent benefit fraud.



The same won't apply to tax dodgers, bankers, money launderers, politicians.https://t.co/wTGPkk5esy — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) December 3, 2023

Speaking in parliament, Stephen Timms, the Labour MP for East Ham, questioned why the government is bringing these powers forward now without scrutiny.

“The amendment gives the government extremely broad powers, with no checks in place, and it’s being done in a way that minimises parliament scrutiny. And I find it hard to see how it can be defended”, he said.

Watch the clip in full below:

This is authoritarian…



YOUR bank accts to be inspected at will by govt if you claim pension, child benefit or any state credit.



HOW about WE have the right to inspect bank accounts of govt MPs

And

TORY DONORS who receive billions of pounds in public contracts every yr? https://t.co/bt2NGePMoH — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 4, 2023

