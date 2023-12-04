Deliveroo is offering Londoners a chance to get their hands on a new ‘Christmas Sproutwich’ for just 99p across three days this week.

The striking sprout consists of six different sprout-infused ingredients: a green artisan sprout-infused focaccia spread with lashings of garlicky lemon zest sprout mayo, layered with crispy maple bacon, a succulent sprout stuffing, buttery Emmental cheese, roasted sprout halves, fried sprout shavings, and finished off with zesty lemon and olive oil marinated sprout leaves.

Of course, no Christmas creation is complete without accompaniments – so each sandwich will come with a pot of hearty roast chicken gravy for dunking, dipping or drizzling once heated at home.

Available to order from 6th December, the ‘Christmas Sproutwich’ recipe took over three months to develop, with twelve different recipe combinations tried and tested by self-confessed sprout haters before landing on the perfect mouth-watering flavour combination, guaranteed to convert London’s biggest Brussels-bashers.

Arabella Jenkins at Deliveroo said, “There’s no sprout about it – this small festive vegetable has garnered a big, bad reputation over the years. So for any sprout-phobes asking why we want to celebrate the humble Brussels sprout with a deliciously divisive sandwich, we say – why not? At Christmas, anything goes!”

“We have achieved something a third of the nation thinks is impossible and made an absolutely delicious seasonal sprout creation. So, this one’s for the sprout lovers as well as the sprout haters. If you love ‘em, you’re welcome. If you hate ‘em, we promise one bite will change your mind.”

The limited-edition ‘Christmas Sproutwich’ is available via Deliveroo Editions in London from Wednesday 6th to Friday 8th December – for just 99p – while limited stocks last. Search for ‘Deliveroo Christmas Sproutwich’ in the app hereor online.

