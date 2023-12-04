Prem Sikka raised the side of climate change that few political leaders seem willing to talk about during a House of Lords address on the Cop28 climate summit.
As the prime minister, foreign secretary and King flew out to Dubai on individual private jets to a country that has a questionable record on climate change, Lord Sikka called for the government to levy wealth taxes on the richest 1 per cent to reduce their capacity to destroy the planet.
Unfortunately, his pleas fell on deaf ears.
Watch the clip in full below:
