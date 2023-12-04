Prem Sikka raised the side of climate change that few political leaders seem willing to talk about during a House of Lords address on the Cop28 climate summit.

As the prime minister, foreign secretary and King flew out to Dubai on individual private jets to a country that has a questionable record on climate change, Lord Sikka called for the government to levy wealth taxes on the richest 1 per cent to reduce their capacity to destroy the planet.

Unfortunately, his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Watch the clip in full below:

"Richest 1% are responsible for more carbon emissions than poorest 66% combined."



Lord Sikka (@premnsikka) calls on the government to levy wealth taxes on the 1% 👇 pic.twitter.com/QRNfF0nncp — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) December 4, 2023

