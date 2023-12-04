Bamboo Mat, an interesting Peruvian-Japanese fusion concept, with restaurants in Stratford and Leyton, has announced an intriguing Christmas menu offering something different for those looking to celebrate with friends or family. It is also very reasonably priced with the set menu only £60 per person, or £25 per person for the vegetarian alternative.

The menu begins with a sumptuous selection of starters, including tuna tostadas with wasabi mayo, chicken karaage with a yuzu dressing and seabass ceviche with dashi tiger’s milk. And for mains, guests can enjoy picanha steak with baby salad and chimichurri sauce or grilled seabass with coriander mash and salsa criola.

A meal at Bamboo Mat wouldn’t be complete without sushi. The Christmas menus feature an enticing dedicated sushi course of wagyu sushi with smoked egg sauce and salmon nigiri with kizami wasabi. There is also a concession for instagram-snappers: a special avechido maki – delicious rolls of nobashi shrimp, avocado and blue fin tuna- arranged in the shape of a Christmas tree.

The veggie menu begins with mango miso aubergine, mushroom spring rolls and the infamous vegetable ceviche. For the main course, diners can enjoy grilled sweet potato with anticucho yoghurt, pickled shallots, feta and pomegranate. There is also a vegetable sushi course, with courgette and pepper maki, avocado yasai maki and inari sushi – deep fried tofu pockets with mushroom and salsa.

To finish, guests can try sweet and refreshing passion fruit and cranberry cream brulee.

Bamboo Mat also has a good reputation for cocktails. Seasonal specials include Hugo Spritz with prosecco, elderflower, apple and mint for a refreshing accompaniment, or Yuzu Blossom, with Roku gin, sake, yuzu juice and orange bitters..

Sounds like a tempting alternative to another plate of turkey…

Related Post: Restuarant Review: Taco, Taco, Shoreditch