James O’Brien delivered a brutal assault on James Cleverly’s “crayon written” article on the state of the country.

The education secretary penned an article for the Express highlighting his concerns over the cost-of-living crisis, citing rising inflation, the highest tax burden in 70 years and forecasts of a recession as reasons ‘not to be cheerful’.

But, as O’Brien pointed out, he missed a few things off the list.

“Let me borrow your crayola, Cleverly, and add a few other things to this list”, the incensed LBC presenter said.

“We have energy bills that are reaching into the stratosphere while the companies that profit from privatisation continue to post the sort of profits that look to the rest of us like telephone numbers.

“We have water companies pumping effluence into our water system like it is going out of fashion while allowing billions of litres to go to waste every day shortly before announcing the whole country is going to have to have a hosepipe ban because there’s a drought on the way.

“The NHS is absolutely creaking.

“And you’re writing an article in a newspaper that actually contains the words ‘we can turn the ship around’.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Not seen him this angry before. But he's not wrong is he. https://t.co/s9Qx8MrA4T — Chris Middleton (@strategistmag) August 12, 2022

