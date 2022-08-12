The UK’s economy contracted in the last three months, new data show, further stoking fears that a recession might be around the corner.
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1% during the three months to the end of June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Rishi Sunak has ramped up his promises to tackle the cost-of-living crisis as he seeks to gain ground on his rival in the Tory leadership contest.
The former chancellor has said he is prepared to find up to £10 billion of extra support for those facing rising bills in the autumn – with a vision to cover the total cost for up to 16 million vulnerable people, according to The Times.
Sunak
So it was left to Nick Robinson to put the aspiring leader in his place.
It was prompted by the leadership candidate saying there were “emergencies” harming the UK that he wants to fix, if he lands the top job.
Robinson reeled off every problem the Tories have caused the UK in recent times.
“An emergency in the economy, an emergency over energy bills, an emergency in the NHS, and our standards in public life.”
“When you discover who’s been running the country for the past 12 years, you’re going to be really cross, aren’t you?” he said.
