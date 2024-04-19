Both the UK government and the Labour Party have rebuffed an unexpected proposal from the European Commission to establish a youth mobility scheme, enabling young Britons to reside, study, or work in the EU for up to four years.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dismissed the proposal, following Labour’s earlier refusal on Thursday night. While Labour articulated its intention to enhance the UK’s rapport with the EU within specified boundaries, it ultimately declined the offer.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underscored the potential advantages of such a scheme, stressing the importance of fostering closer bonds between the youth of both the UK and the EU. However, the UK government firmly asserted that Brexit had terminated free movement, signaling its reluctance to reopen discussions on the matter.

“We are not introducing an EU-wide youth mobility scheme — free movement within the EU was ended, and there are no plans to introduce it,” a government spokesperson reiterated.

However, the government did express openness to negotiating individual agreements with member states, particularly expressing interest in arrangements with France.

“The topic of youth mobility is in both our interests because the more we have youth mobility being on both sides of the Channel, the more we increase the probability we will be on good terms because the next generation knows each other very well,” Ursula von der Leyen commented on Thursday.

The proposed scheme would necessitate participants obtaining a YMS visa, demonstrating financial stability, and securing health insurance.

While some advocate for reconsideration, arguing that such a scheme could invigorate the economy, the Conservatives remain steadfast in their decision.

Meanwhile, Labour faces internal deliberations regarding the potential benefits of the scheme. Some MPs perceive it as a short-term solution that could aid in achieving long-term objectives, such as Labour’s plan to decarbonise the UK’s power sector by 2030.

“The willingness of the EU to consider a mobility agreement offers a chance to address this, so it’s vital these negotiations happen and happen quickly — Labour must now be clear that, in government, we will not let this opportunity to help limit the damage leaving the EU has done to our young people pass us by,” Stella Creasy MP emphasised.

Critics argue that both major parties have conflated the concept of free movement with a limited youth mobility scheme. Professor Anand Menon of King’s College London suggested that the EU’s proposal may be a strategic move to prevent member states from striking unilateral deals with the UK, particularly amidst growing far-right sentiments across Europe.

You may also like: Rishi Sunak’s wife set to receive £10.5 million from Infosys