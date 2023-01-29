Find yourself someone who loves you as much as Nadhim Zahawi loves Nadhim Zahawi. That’s our advice after reading the letter he published on Sunday, following his dismissal as Conservative Party Chair.

Need a lesson in humility? Don’t take advice from Nadhim Zahawi

The disgraced Cabinet member was fired from his role by Rishi Sunak this morning, who cited a ‘serious breach of the Ministerial Code’. Despite taking decisive action, critics argue that the PM took weeks to come to a conclusion that was already written on the wall.

Mr. Zahawi failed to pay MILLIONS in tax to HMRC, resulting in a lengthy battle with the firm. He eventually accounted for the missing payment, but the unmistakable stench of sleaze runs deep throughout this whole sorry episode.

Tory sleaze making headlines again

He will remain as an MP for now, but the Liberal Democrats are already calling for his resignation from that position. They might be left waiting a while for that, however. Zahawi has already committed to supporting PM Sunak from the backbenches.

Roughly an hour after news of his dismissal was made public, Nadhim Zahawi shared a statement on the matter. Those hoping to see a bit of contrition were left wanting. The senior Tory instead decided to trump-up his own achievements in office, and take a swipe at the media.

What did Nadhim Zahawi say in his letter?

Zahawi purred over his ‘successes’ as vaccine minister, while also taking credit for helping the public mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth. However, he railed against ‘the fourth estate’, questioning the conduct of the UK press with its reporting on his tax issues.

“I am concerned about the conduct from some of our fourth estate in recent weeks. In a week where an MP was ‘physically assaulted’, I fail to see how one headline – ‘The Noose Tightens’ – reflects legitimate scrutiny of public officials.”

“The Prime Minister can be assured of my support from the backbenches in the3 coming years. Your five identified priorities are the right priorities, and I will do whatever I can to help you deliver them.” | Nadhim Zahawi