Welcome to Wrexham, indeed. Viewers tuning into BBC1 on Sunday afternoon to watch the Welsh underdogs take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup got a brief glimpse of just how residents in town feel about the Conservative Party these days.

Wrexham and the Tories… it’s not going well

Though Wrexham voted Blue in 2019, the red mist appears to have descended after their latest term in office. The Tories aren’t as popular as they were a few years ago, largely thanks to a constant stream of scandals pouring out of Downing Street.

With the mood turning in North Wales, it’s perhaps no surprise to see this local dissent pouring into The Racecourse Ground. The fan in question had brought a tin-foil replica of the FA Cup into the ground, with an ingenious addition.

WATCH: BBC cameras pick up foul-mouthed, anti-Tory sign

As captured by the BBC’s cameras, the mock-up trophy came with a little flap attached to the front. When lifted, it revealed a message that may well have sent some big bosses at the Beeb into meltdown.

BBC showing a crowd sign saying Fuck the Tories 🤣



The magic of the FA Cup pic.twitter.com/2R0U39oROp — 🇮🇨⚽️ (@BielsaLUFC) January 29, 2023

Cup shock: Wrexham fan goes viral

Football, eh? Bloody hell. It’s worth noting that it’s not the first time this phrase has been utilised by football fans. Liverpool supporters have their own chant echoing the sentiment. In fact, it’s a term that has even found favour amongst Wrexham’s playing staff.

Paul Mullin, who started out at Everton before making a name for himself with Morecambe, was recently reprimanded over boot prints which he posted on Instagram last year, which also read: “F*** the Tories”. You can take the boy out of Liverpool, and all that.

The National League promotion chasers, owned by the Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, said the boots will not be worn in any fixtures this season – and they maintained a commitment to political neutrality in the process.

Alas, Wrexham fans and players alike aren’t exactly keen to toe this line.