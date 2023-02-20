Mike Galsworthy is among three candidates to have secured nominations to be the next European Movement chair.

The political activist led the nominations with 31 ahead of former Sunday Telegraph editor Patience Wheatcroft and former London MP Tom Brake.

Congratulations @MikeGalsworthy on getting the most nominations to be the next @EuroMove chair!

🗳️ Mike Galsworthy ▶️ 31

🗳️ Patience Wheatcroft ▶️ 24

🗳️ Tom Brake ▶️ 17

All-member vote 6-20 March online. Join EM today to participate. 👇https://t.co/2EdxIlNVP6 pic.twitter.com/MJmfU0km5l — Mark Johnston 🔸️ (@markjohnstonld) February 20, 2023

The European Movement is the largest cross-party, pro-European organisation in the UK, with 200,000 supporters and more than 16,000 members.

Those already signed up to the movement will receive details on how to vote in the next week, with the voting period taking place from 6th-20th March 2023.

Those not already signed up have until the end of play today (20th February) to do so here.

I would love to see @mikegalsworthy as chair of the European Movement. His positive impact on social media & in the pro-EU community has been nothing short of magnificent. Relentless, forensic, articulate, always on point & with a love of Europe as bright as sunshine https://t.co/U3R2MbrmAm — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) February 20, 2023

Watch campaign videos for each candidate below:

Mike Galsworthy

Patience Wheatcroft

Tom Brake

Related: ‘It’s simple biology’: Lee Anderson says he’d choose heating over eating