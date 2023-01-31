Mike Galsworthy is set to run for European Movement UK Chair, it has been announced.

The political activist and media commentator threw his hat into the ring to head up the independent all-party pressure group campaigning for a closer relationship with the European Union.

With pro-EU heavyweights such as Lord Heseltine and Sir Vince Cable among the leadership team, Galsworthy hopes to bring his campaigning experience and social media know-how to the group.

He has put his name forward three years since the UK officially left the EU, with evidence pointing to a clear turn in attitudes to the split.

Since the referendum, polling organisation YouGov has regularly asked samples of the British public: In hindsight, do you think Britain was right or wrong to vote to leave the EU?

In August 2016, 46 per cent of those surveyed thought it was the right decision, 42 per cent thought it was the wrong one; 12 per cent did not know.

By 19 January 2023, this had shifted to 34 pr cent Right, 54 per cent Wrong (and again 12 per cent Don’t Knows).

Different pollsters ask different questions.

Since 2020, BMG Research and Kantar have both asked whether the UK should join the EU, or stay out.

Over this period, their polls have suggested opinion has shifted from more people saying the UK should stay out to more saying the country should rejoin.

Commenting on his candidacy, Galsworthy said: “I have been campaigning for Remain/Rejoin/close partnership since 2015.

“I am founder of Scientists for EU and the Bylines Network and I have worked with/alongside the European Movement since 2015 when Laura Sandys was Chair.”

The successful candidate will be chosen by the EMUK membership in a secret ballot.

The closing date for nominations is Monday 13th February.

