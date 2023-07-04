Mhairi Black has announced that she will be stepping down as an MP at the next election, citing a “toxic workplace” culture inside Westminster as one of the reasons why.

The SNP MP became the youngest MP in 350 years when she was elected in 2015, aged 20 years and 237 days old.

She has since being appointed the party’s deputy leader at Westminster and has gained acclaim for her passionate parliamentary contributions.

Reacting to the news that she will be stepping down, Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that the “world needs more Mhairi Blacks in politics, not fewer”.

Both gutted by and entirely understanding of this. Her reasons resonate. But what a loss of a unique talent, not just to @theSNP but to politics generally. I only hope it’s temporary. The world needs more Mhairi Blacks in politics, not fewer. I hope we will see her in @ScotParl… https://t.co/DfUHF65tdw — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 4, 2023

She recently hit out at Labour and the Conservatives for singing off the same hymn sheet on the big issues.

Speaking to PoliticsJOE, she said it was ironic for Sir Keir Starmer to be offering change when he actually aligned with Rishi Sunak’s on Brexit, austerity and devolution.

