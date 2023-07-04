The real reason for Nigel Farage’s bank account being closed has been revealed today – and it has nothing to do with the “serious political persecution” he had tried to tout.
Farage took to Twitter last week claiming the bank he had been with since 1980 had shown him the door.
He suggested the decision was made due to his involvement in the 2016 European Union referendum, but new revelations have put that all to bed.
According to Simon Jack, the prestigious bank Coutts has told the BBC that Farage’s account was closed because he fell below the financial threshold required to hold one.
He was offered a normal account at Natwest, which owns Coutts, but seemingly refused to take it.
Coutts requires customers to borrow or invest £1 million with the bank or hold £3million in savings, hence why the decision was entirely commercial and not in any way political.
Reaction has flooded in on social media, with few people expressing any real shock over the revelations.
Here’s what people have said:
Related: Aussie PM tells Sunak to ‘stay in his crease’ following Ashes comments