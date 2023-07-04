The real reason for Nigel Farage’s bank account being closed has been revealed today – and it has nothing to do with the “serious political persecution” he had tried to tout.

Farage took to Twitter last week claiming the bank he had been with since 1980 had shown him the door.

He suggested the decision was made due to his involvement in the 2016 European Union referendum, but new revelations have put that all to bed.

According to Simon Jack, the prestigious bank Coutts has told the BBC that Farage’s account was closed because he fell below the financial threshold required to hold one.

He was offered a normal account at Natwest, which owns Coutts, but seemingly refused to take it.

Coutts requires customers to borrow or invest £1 million with the bank or hold £3million in savings, hence why the decision was entirely commercial and not in any way political.

Reaction has flooded in on social media, with few people expressing any real shock over the revelations.

Here’s what people have said:

As I predicted, the Farage bank story was a hoax. It seems his account was closed because he doesn’t have enough money to qualify for a Coutts account and he *was* offered an alternative. In other words – when Farage didn’t get special treatment he made up a conspiracy theory.… https://t.co/lIXyvyiL2L — Sam Fowles (@SamFowles) July 4, 2023

Whole swathes of the right wing won't need lunch today, they'll be so stuffed from eating so much humble pie.



To think Farage even managed to persuade several client tabloids to dedicate front pages to his confected issues and wild conspiracy theories. 🤦‍♂️https://t.co/TylomgSgAd pic.twitter.com/h5diz1kPI8 — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) July 4, 2023

TODAY'S SHOCK REVELATION: Nigel Farage May Have Been Dishonest. Again.



How embarrassing for both government and the newspapers who took the bait. ~AA https://t.co/KdEJFjSY7a pic.twitter.com/ISMJHwpw0U — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 4, 2023

So after days and days of coverage including multiple front pages, BBC reports that Nigel Farage



1. Didn't lose Coutts banks account because of his views, but because his balance was too low.

2. Farage admits being offered alternative account with Natwest, but hasn't taken it up https://t.co/704uQWxixt — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) July 4, 2023

It’s so boring to see Farage spin another web of lies & so depressing to see people in the media facilitate it. The only question to ask him is why he didn’t disclose that he’d been offered a NatWest account *before* spending days claiming he was being hounded out of the country. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 4, 2023

Nigel Farage spun a story that was totally bollocks, as it turns out he just doesn't have enough money to have a Coutts bank account anymore.



https://t.co/77Y3SRGcRB — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 4, 2023

