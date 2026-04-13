A Spanish airport has launched passport lanes just for British citizens in an effort to cope with new travel rules.

On April 10, the long-delayed European Entry/Exit System (EES) was officially implemented across the European Union. This means that all non-EU citizens need to register their biometric data when entering the EU.

Of course, in a post-Brexit world, this includes Brits.

In the first days of the new travel rules, there have been reports of huge queues and delays at airports, especially those with large numbers of British tourists.

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Over the Easter weekend, there were reports of long queues at the holiday hotspot of Majorca, due to a combination of new systems and airport strikes.

The island’s airport, Palma de Mallorca Airport is the third busiest airport in Spain with over 33.3 million passengers a year.

So, in order to get ahead of any potential chaos and travel disruption caused by the EES, the airport has decided to implement dedicated queues for British travellers at passport control.

The airport has a single terminal, usually divided into four zones. However, an airport spokesperson has confirmed to Majorca Daily Bulletin dedicated lanes will be set up for British passport holder to try and ease pressure.

British travellers will be directed to a specific area with kiosks to collect their biometric data, and additional staff from the Guardia Civil will be on-hand to help manage the process, the Mirror reports.

The EES system sees non-EU entrants to the EU have their photograph and fingerprints taken, with the idea being that this will make it easier to track those who overstay the 90-day limit for non-EU citizens.

In the long term, this will replace manual passport stamps.